B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 155,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 63.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.