B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $431.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

