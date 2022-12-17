B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $525,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

