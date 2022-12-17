B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $626,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $300,412,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

