Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 765,512 shares.The stock last traded at $89.58 and had previously closed at $90.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after acquiring an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

