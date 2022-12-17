BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

