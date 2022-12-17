BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.
BKU opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.
In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
