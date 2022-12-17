Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

BIO stock opened at $407.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $765.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

