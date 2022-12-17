Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITQ stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

