Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $133.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.