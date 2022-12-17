Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 90,504 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

