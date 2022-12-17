Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 288,271 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $36.04 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Arvinas Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.