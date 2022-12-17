Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.83 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

