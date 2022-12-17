Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 41,275 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $429.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.41.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

