Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,576 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

