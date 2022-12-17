Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of THR opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.29. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.89.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

