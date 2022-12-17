Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $23,494,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.