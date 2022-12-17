Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29,221.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $213.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

