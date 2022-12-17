Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

