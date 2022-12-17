Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IBB opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

