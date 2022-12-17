Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.