Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

