Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

