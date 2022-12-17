Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,838 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Couchbase by 13.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 118,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Couchbase by 55.2% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 709,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 252,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $603.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

