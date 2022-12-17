Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

