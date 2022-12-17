Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $451.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day moving average is $412.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

