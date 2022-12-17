Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

