Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Northern Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.96.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.95 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

