Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 675.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

