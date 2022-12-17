Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $8.82 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 825,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $427,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE OII opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

