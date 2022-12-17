Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 2.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chase by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCF shares. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Trading Up 1.4 %

Chase Dividend Announcement

CCF stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

