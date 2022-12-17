Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,425,423. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

