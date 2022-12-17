Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 131,061 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

