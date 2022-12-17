Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,578 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.