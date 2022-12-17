Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Okta

OKTA opened at $67.92 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

