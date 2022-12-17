Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

