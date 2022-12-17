Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.65.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

