Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,100,313 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,313 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

