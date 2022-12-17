Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $431.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.32 and its 200 day moving average is $363.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

