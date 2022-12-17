Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Shares of DE stock opened at $431.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.