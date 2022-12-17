Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 19,618 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

