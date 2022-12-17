Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

