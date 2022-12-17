Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

