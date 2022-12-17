Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 26,191 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after buying an additional 126,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

