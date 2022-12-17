Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 26,191 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.17 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.