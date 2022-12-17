Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

