Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,557 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

