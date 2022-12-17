Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

