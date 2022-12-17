Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

BG stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

