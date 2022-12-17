C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,319 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $71,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

CHRW opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.