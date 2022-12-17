Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.