Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.
Shares of CPT opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
